The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is providing a $1.22 million grant toward a $6.5 million, 3.6-mile extension of the Quaker Area Multi-Use Trail in Allegany State Park.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced a total of $5.47 million in grants from the Wilson Foundation to support improvements to trails in three state parks in Western New York, including Genesee Valley Greenway State Park in Allegany County.
The grants will leverage $22.8 million total investment, including $8 million from New York Power Authority and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
The first 1.6-mile section of the Quaker Area trail opened in fall 2020 and provides an alternative for pedestrian and bike travel along the busy ASP Route 3. The asphalt-paved trail connects destinations across the Quaker Area, including camping areas, hiking trails and recreational areas, extending from the Taft Cabin Trail to the Quaker General Store/Rental office.
Phase 2 of the Quaker Area trail will extend it another 3.6 miles west, from the Quaker General Store to the Quaker Lake Beach. This 10-foot-wide trail will include eight pedestrian bridges and an elevated boardwalk crossing a wetland. As with the first section of the trail, it will traverse through woodlands, across streams and other natural features, connecting with trailheads and park amenities along the way to the swimming beach.
The project is also supported by $2 million in state parks capital funds as well as the federal Transportation Alternative Program and the Land & Water Conservation Fund. Construction on the trail extension is underway.
“On Earth Day, we are proud to announce this significant funding that will continue our efforts to expand trails and improve community connections in Western New York,” Hochul said in a press release. “We are grateful to the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation’s commitment to the health and well-being of our communities, and this grant will help expand access to safe and healthy recreation, and boost the tourism industry and economy throughout the region.”
GENESEE VALLEY GREENWAYThe Wilson Foundation has granted $1.25 million toward the $6.25 million Genesee Valley Greenway Bridges of Allegany County project, which would create 22 miles of continuous trail along the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park.
The project includes construction of three new 155-foot bridges and one 20-foot bridge, along with selective resurfacing to provide a continuous route.
The project will eliminate detours to busy Route 19 and connect seven rural communities — Portageville, Rossburg, Fillmore, Houghton, Caneadea, Oramel and Belfast. State parks is working to secure additional funding for the project, which would begin in 2024.
ARTPARK STATE PARKThe Wilson Foundation, along with State Parks and NYPA, will also fund a $9 million comprehensive trail project in Artpark State Park. When complete, the park will be better connected to the village of Lewiston and the existing trails of the Lower Niagara River Region.
Each entity will provide $3 million to establish a series of formal trails that connect the Shoreline Trail to the Lower Niagara River trail system that connects from the Village of Lewiston north to Fort Niagara and westward.
The Wilson Foundation was created after the 2014 death of Ralph Wilson, the former owner of the Buffalo Bills and a co-founder of the American Football League.
“(The grants continue) to build on the Foundation’s commitment to trails in Western New York,” said JJ Tighe, director of the Parks & Trails Initiative for the foundation. “These three projects across the region are excellent examples of partnerships working to create a stronger regional trail system, connect communities and improve the quality of life of residents.”