Willcare opening

Willcare officials and employees stand by as clinical director MaryJo McNinch and Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce director Bruce Thomas cut the ribbon to open the new Main Street location.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — Your doctor may not make house calls, but Willcare will.

A licensed healthcare provider, Willcare has moved across the street to give better access to its clients and for greater visibility. Over the past few weeks, Willlcare has transitioned from its old Main Street location, down the hall from Rev’s Needfull Things, to across the street into the historic Rockwell building. After a few weeks of renovations, Willcare cut the ribbon Friday to show off its new digs.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social