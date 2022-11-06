WELLSVILLE — Your doctor may not make house calls, but Willcare will.
A licensed healthcare provider, Willcare has moved across the street to give better access to its clients and for greater visibility. Over the past few weeks, Willlcare has transitioned from its old Main Street location, down the hall from Rev’s Needfull Things, to across the street into the historic Rockwell building. After a few weeks of renovations, Willcare cut the ribbon Friday to show off its new digs.
For all involved, the new location is a much handier and visible site for the business which cares for those in need of medical assistance in their homes.
“This new location will make it easier for clients to find us and to let the community know we are here,” said MaryJo McNinch, the clinical director for the Wellsville office.
Willcare has been in Wellsville since 2009. It started in 1983 in central New York and moved its headquarters to Buffalo. There are offices across the state, and it is affiliated with the Louisianna Homecare Group which has offices across the nation.
The move precipitated a visit from officials from the head office, including vice president of sales Nathaniel W. Jones from the New Jersey office and Donna Buckles from the head office.
Both praised the new home for Willcare Wellsville and commented that it will be much more accommodating for clients and staff. The Wellsville office has 21 employees and is looking for both new clients and qualified caregivers.
Each patient and family Willcare serves is unique, officials said. Its ongoing mission is to design a specific plan to help those in their care achieve their best possible health while in the comfort of their home.
McNinch explained, “All our patients are under the direct supervision of their referring physician, our highly skilled home care professionals deliver quality, compassionate care. We also include families and caregivers in the care process, offering clients valuable information, guidance, and support.”
Willcare provides Alzheimer's and dementia care, behavioral health care, nursing care transitions, chronic disease management, fall prevention, heart disease, home health aides, infusion therapy, medical social work, medication management, nutritional consults including in home assessment, occupational therapy, pain management, parent caregiver training, personal emergency response system, physical therapy, skilled nursing, smooth transition from hospital discharge to home health, special speech therapy, wound care such as ostomy care and continence nursing.
The cost of Willcare to the individual client is generally covered by Medicare and/or Medicaid for those patients who meet either program’s eligibility requirements. Private insurance companies, managed care organizations, and workers’ compensation plans may also pay for home health services.