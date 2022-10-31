Gary Alt

Wildlife biologist Gary Alt (standing before the audience) was a featured speaker Sunday at the Deer Season Kickoff hosted by the Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

 Jim Eckstrom/Olean Times Herald

BRADFORD, Pa. — In the 1990s, wildlife biologist Gary Alt was something of a celebrity because of his work on black bear research in Pennsylvania. Even non-hunters knew who Alt was, in large part because of PBS specials and magazine articles showing amazingly cute baby bears in their dens as researchers on Alt’s team collected blood samples and studied the health of bear mothers.

By the latter part of that decade, Alt admits he felt a little uneasy with the fame and accolades he received over the resurgence of the black bear population in the Keystone State. Numbers had increased from about 2,500 bears in the 1970s to 15,000 in recent years, a result perhaps more about increased habitat for bears than actual management efforts on the part of Alt and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

