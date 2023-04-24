Wildfire to play Olean Legion on Saturday
OLEAN — The band Wildfire will perform 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Olean American Legion, 307 E. State St.
Admission is $5 and open to the public. This is a smoke-free event.
