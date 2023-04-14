WARREN, Pa. — The USDA Forest Service reported a wildfire was was 30% contained late Wednesday night in the Marienville district.
The wildfire response is under unified command by the Forest Service, Pennsylvania State Bureau of Forestry and multiple volunteer fire departments. As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, the wildfire was estimated at 162 acres, was 30% contained and was named the River Road Wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Forest Service and private land in the vicinity of River, Gregg Hill and Millstone roads. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.
Initial responders to the wildfire included staff from the Allegheny National Forest, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources-Bureau of Forestry, and 17 volunteer fire departments. Suppression efforts on Wednesday included six 800-gallon loads of fire retardant dropped by Bureau of Forestry-contracted aircraft.
The entire state of Pennsylvania is at a heightened danger of wildfire this week due to lowering humidities, sunny skies and strong wind gusts.