FRIENDSHIP — They say that all it takes is one touch for a girl to fall in love with a horse, and this summer girls of all ages can get that touch at Wildfire Ranch.
The 44 acres of Wildfire Ranch off Route 275, just a little south of the village of Friendship, is a horseback rider's paradise with brooks, woodlands, and fields to ride through, a stable full of friendly paints, pintos and bays and an indoor riding ring. It is owned by Carolyn and Phillip Higgins who moved from Virginia in 2020 to establish the New York version of Wildfire Ranch for the practice of equine therapy.
The first Wildfire Ranch is located in Pennsylvania and is where Carolyn, a mental health therapist for 25 years, was introduced to the benefits of equine therapy.
This summer they are opening the ranch with an array of activities offered to children, youth and families in the community.
“We offer equine therapy sessions, beginner western lessons, tent camping, customized equine retreats, summer camps and open farm days,” she said.
Camps are a week-long, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and consist of basic horse behavior, care and communication, grooming, walking, and riding daily.
“We will also care for and enjoy small animals, creek walks, and horse-themed crafts,” she said.
Students bring a packed lunch and water bottle.
There are also specialized camps for girls aged 10 to 18, advanced riding for girls ages 13 to 18 for experienced riders, Mommy and Me from 10 a.m. to noon one week for 5- to 9-year-olds with a parent, and a sibling camp.
Wildfire Ranch will also be offering two Open Farm Days for families. The first is on July 16 and the second is on Aug. 20, both from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and there will be pony rides for $5. Families may bring a cooler with drinks and a picnic lunch; and enjoy small animals, the horses, go on a creek walk, hike, and play sports in a non-alcoholic, smoke-free environment. No open-toed shoes are allowed.
Call Carolyn for more information at (585) 610-9471 for summer camps, Farm Days or retreats.
Wildfire Ranch also offers individual equine therapy sessions and specializes in Battle Buddy sessions for two participants for veterans, police personnel, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.
Equine Therapy is clinically proven to reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, PTSD, stress, and other problems people have from coping with everyday life, through interaction with horses.
According to authorities, Equine-assisted psychotherapy incorporates horses into the therapeutic process. People engage in activities such as grooming, feeding, and leading a horse while being supervised by a mental health professional. Goals of this form of therapy include helping people develop skills such as emotional regulation, self-confidence, and responsibility.
Wildfire Ranch is a 501c3 organization. All financial gifts are tax deductible. They Also accept horse sponsorships and volunteers.
Higgins said, “Our mission at Wildfire Ranch is to help others experience God's healing love through mindful connection with horses.”
For more information about Wildfire Ranch programs and events go to www.wildfireranch.net.