J. Joseph Wilder and his wife Laura Linneball cut the ribbon at the Hall of Excellence located in the Workforce Development Center on Alfred State College's Wellsville campus. Joining them are director of development Jason Sciotti (far left) and Steven Mauro (far right), Alfred State's president.

WELLSVILLE — Alfred State College celebrated the ribbon cutting of a second Hall of Excellence made possible by contributions from J. Joseph Wilder, class of 1977, and his wife Laura Linneball.

The newest Hall of Excellence, located in the entryway of the Workforce Development Center on the Wellsville campus, showcases achievements and contributions of ASC alumni and friends.

