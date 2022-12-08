WELLSVILLE — Alfred State College celebrated the ribbon cutting of a second Hall of Excellence made possible by contributions from J. Joseph Wilder, class of 1977, and his wife Laura Linneball.
The newest Hall of Excellence, located in the entryway of the Workforce Development Center on the Wellsville campus, showcases achievements and contributions of ASC alumni and friends.
“We have all these great alums that have accomplished magnificent things and wanted to get their stories out there,” Wilder said. “We wanted to showcase the results of an Alfred State education but also display these individuals for current students to aspire to. We intend for the Hall to be vibrant, and we look forward to adding new inductees. We want to showcase that Pioneer pride.”
Director of Development Jason Sciotti is thankful for the support from the couple.
“They are great supporters of the school and friends of the college," he said. "He made a big push to have this not only on this campus but previously championed a similar project constructed in the Student Leadership Center.”
Dr. Steven Mauro, president of Alfred State, said, “Jay and Laura have contributed to the college in so many ways. We are beyond grateful for their contributions. I really look forward to getting to know you even more in the years to come. They are such a special part of Alfred State College.”
When viewing the Hall of Excellence in person or online, Wilder knows visitors will see a pattern of traits.
“People that prepared and planned, people with substantive knowledge of their field, people that are engaging and kind, and people that are honest and transparent," he said. "All these traits students are learning at Alfred State now like I did 40 something years ago.”
The first Hall of Excellence was dedicated in April 2021 in the Student Leadership Center. The Hall of Excellence also incorporates the Shay Family Athletic Hall of Fame which opened in July 2020.