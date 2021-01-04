WELLSVILLE — Since the 1950s, the name Thelma Rogers has been associated with local history, particularly when it comes to genealogy. But who was Thelma Rogers?
In 1967, the town of Willing’s historian, Hazel M. Shear, wrote that Thelma Lewis Rogers was born in the town of Wellsville on April 11, 1910. She graduated from Wellsville High School in 1928 and from Brockport State Teacher’s College in 1931.
After graduation, Thelma Lewis crossed the United States by automobile with friends before going to work teaching school on the Voorhees Hill. She married Raymond Rogers in 1942.
Shear continued, “Thelma Lewis Rogers had an exceptionally wide range of interests everything in connection with the home was of first importance with her and she kept files of information on all subjects relating to the field of home economics. If anyone wanted information on any subject, she could produce it almost instantly. Gardening and sewing and refinishing antique furniture could probably be said to have been her major hobbies until she began work in the field of genealogy.”
Rogers first worked on the histories of her own family and that of her husbands.
Shear wrote, “In local history she applied her training and experience in the field of filing and classifying her material until her records became a veritable goldmine to others. She first collected records pertaining to the Rogers and Lewis families in all their branches. Some of the families to which Mrs. Rogers had done much research were the Breese, Loomis, Barker, Chandler, Hall, Gardner, Edwards, Benjamin, Coval, Boyer, Thompson, and Hatch. Because she believed that many other people would benefit from her work and that she could in turn exchange information for that of others she began to promote the idea of a genealogical society for the local area.”
Newspaper Columnist Bill Lamale expanded of Roger’s life. In 1961 he wrote, “There was no telling where in Allegany County one might come across Thelma Lewis Rogers. She might be deep in the vault of the courthouse or town hall copying dusty records or she might be bent over a headstone in a cemetery rubbing it with chalk to bring out a faded inscription.”
Rogers taught eight grades in a one-room school on Voorhees Hill for 12 years and according to Lamale never forgot to teach her students local history.
His column continued, she used to say, ‘Here in Western New York we’re pioneer rich and we’re all part of those pioneers.”
Lamale said that in the 50s other genealogists were busy in the county. “Mrs. Rogers got to know many of them. Often, she went with two or three others on field trips. Invariably a trip involved visiting isolated, country cemeteries where the genealogists pushed through briars to record data from rows of headstones.
“I never saw anyone work harder at it,” Shear recalled. “If chalk didn’t bring up an inscription Thelma would use shale and she would take snapshots of the headstones just to be sure. There was no shortcut for her.”
In a 1997 Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society newsletter it was written that Rogers had a wide range of interests and one of those was local history. She compiled records of old cemeteries researched Wellsville’s pioneer days and compiled extensive genealogies. She was always willing to share her findings. She worked with friends with similar interests and kept up a wide range of correspondence on genealogical research. Thelma Rogers dreamed of establishing a genealogy society.
Thelma Rogers belonged to the PTA, the Grange, Home Bureau, and other groups. She conducted an apron booth for the hospital auxiliary and raised funds. She taught Sunday school.
In 1957, before she could realize her dream of establishing a local genealogy club, Thelma Rogers became ill.
Shear recalled, “A year later Rogers was in a wheelchair working on her notebooks and chafing at confinement.”
Rogers passed away on Christmas Eve 1958 leaving behind two, young daughters — Joyce and Nancy. She was 48-years old.
Three months later her wish came true when 25 persons she had known or worked with named the newly formed historical society, the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society. It included members from other counties and from Pennsylvania.
Today the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society owns and operates the Nathaniel Dike Museum where the meticulous records compiled by Thelma Rogers form the basis of the museum’s genealogical collection. The members hold regular meetings throughout the year. They affectionately call themselves the Thelmas.