Whitney re-elected trustee of NYS Sheriff’s Association
ALBANY — The New York State Sheriffs Association elected its officers at the 2022 Winter Training Conference held Jan. 17-20, at the Desmond Hotel in Albany.
Members re-elected Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney as a trustee of the Sheriffs Association.
Whitney will work with sheriffs around the state to further the efforts of the association to enhance public safety in New York state through professional training and accreditation programs, public safety programs, and advocacy.