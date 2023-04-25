WHITESVILLE — Kennedy Bledsoe, a junior from Whitesville High School, has been chosen to attend this year’s Students Inside Albany program sponsored by the League of Women Voters of New York State Education Foundation, Inc.
This 23rd annual Students Inside Albany program will take place from May 21-24, and will bring 60 students from across the state to Albany to get a firsthand education about their state government.
The program is designed to increase high school students' awareness of their responsibility in representative government and provide information about the tools necessary for meeting that responsibility. While at the conference, students will join their peers in a hands-on learning experience about how state government works.
Students will participate in a series of interactive lectures on topics such as the state budget process, the role of lobbyists in the legislative process, citizen rights to access government information, the role of media in politics and the move to reform state government.
While in Albany, the students will have an opportunity to tour the Capitol and “shadow” their senators and Assembly members for an afternoon, including attending legislative sessions.