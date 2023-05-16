Whitesville Central names valedictorian, salutatorian for 2023

WHITESVILLE — Whitesville Central School has named Aislinn Hamilton as valedictorian of the Class of 2023, and Kennedy Bledsoe has been named salutatorian.
Hamilton is the daughter of Eric and Shambra Hamilton of Whitesville and will graduate with a grade point average of 100.94%.
Her activities in high school include National Honor Society, Student Council, DECA, soccer, softball and Chess Club.
In the community, Hamilton has volunteered for Operation Christmas Child, Wreaths Across America, Red Cross blood drives and the Whitesville Bicentennial celebration.
She received the Alfred University Scholars Award, Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award, Clarkson University Achievement Award, University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, RIT Computing Medal Award, St. Lawrence University Junior Book Award, Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award and the Wilkes University Colonel Emerging Leader Award.
In the fall, Hamilton plans to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute majoring in Nuclear Engineering.
Bledsoe is the daughter of Scott and Jasmine Bledsoe of Whitesville and will graduate with a grade point average of 100.11%.
Her activities in high school include National Honor Society, Student Council, soccer, basketball, softball and DECA.
In the community, Bledsoe has volunteered for Wreaths Across America, Red Cross blood drives and the Whitesville Bicentennial celebration.
Bledsoe received the Clarkson University Leadership Award, Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award, LeMoyne College Heights Award, RIT Innovation & Creativity Award, University of Rochester Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award, Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award and the Wilkes University Colonel Emerging Leader Award.
In the fall, Bledsoe plans to attend SUNY Brockport majoring in Exercise Science.