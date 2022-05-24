Whitesville Central names valedictorian, salutatorian for 2022

WHITESVILLE — Rachel Jackson has been named valedictorian of the Whitesville Central School Class of 2022 while Zoey Lee is salutatorian.
Rachel is the daughter of Steve and Billie Jo Jackson and will graduate with a grade point average of 94.04.
Jackson’s activities in high school included National Honor Society, Student Council, soccer, basketball, softball, yearbook and Community Clean-Up days.
In the community, Jackson volunteers at Whitesville fire department and is an American Legion Auxiliary junior member.
Jackson has received the Keuka College-George H. Ball Community Achievement Award, Clarkson University Leadership Award, University of Rochester – Fredrick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award, LeMoyne College Heights Award, RIT Computing Medal Award, RIT Innovation and Creativity Award, Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award and Wilkes University Colonel Emerging Leader Award.
Jackson plans to attend Keuka College in the fall, majoring in Biomedical.
Zoey is the daughter of Matt and Christy Lee and will graduate with a grade point average of 92.78.
Lee’s activities in high school included soccer, cheerleading, softball and yearbook.
In the community, Lee volunteers at Independence Emergency Squad and Whitesville fire department.
Lee has received the Clarkson University Achievement Award, University of Rochester-George Eastman Young Leaders Award, Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award and the Wilkes University Colonel Emerging Leader Award.
Lee plans to attend University of North Carolina-Greensboro in the fall, majoring in Nursing.