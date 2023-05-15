WHITESVILLE — The following students, grades 6 through 12, have been named to honor roll for the third marking period of the 2022-23 school year.
Students named to the High Honors have maintained an average of 95% or above, those on Honor Roll have averaged 90-94.99% and those on Merit Roll have averaged 85-89.99%.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
- Grade 12: Zoe Baert, Kennedy Bledsoe, Gabriella Hall, Vanessa Hall, Aislinn Hamilton, Kaylee Hunt, Brynn Scholl.
- Grade 11: Maddi Barona-Aiala, Grace Fry, Wyatt Hamilton, Holden Matteson, Isabella Potter.
- Grade 10: Katrina Lewis, Graci Lewis-Ellison.
- Grade 6: Harper Bledsoe.
HONOR ROLL
- Grade 12: Christopher Estep, Emma Nelson.
- Grade 10: Preston Fuller, Gage Hall, Bella Pepiciello, Cody Tuttle.
- Grade 9: Emma Eddy, Morrigan Hixson, Skyler Orpet, Olivia Waters.
- Grade 8: Kiera Meunier.
- Grade 7: Stella Bledsoe, Lorelai Coleman.
- Grade 6: Onnolee Fry, Landon Matteson, Braelyn Palmatier.
MERIT ROLL
- Grade 12: Justin Button, Gavin Cutler.
- Grade 11: Debra Gullett, Alexys Palmatier.
- Grade 10: Oliver Smith.
- Grade 9: Ronaldo Vasquez.
- Grade 8: Jacob Mattison, Olivia Lewis.
- Grade 7: Logan Delill.
- Grade 6: Logan Freeman, Deven Matteson.