WHITESVILLE — Whitesville Central School has announced the fourth quarter honor rolls for grades 6 through 12 during the 2021-22 school year.
Students named to the High Honors have maintained an average of 95% or above, those named to Honors have averaged 90-94.9% and those named to Merit Roll have averaged 85-89.9%.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
Grade 12: Carter Coppini, Rachel Jackson and Randa Waite.
Grade 11: Kennedy Bledsoe, Gabriella Hall, Vanessa Hall, Aislinn Hamilton, María Riloba Salmón and Brynn Scholl.
Grade 10: Grace Fry, Wyatt Hamilton and Holden Matteson.
Grade 9: Jack Lee, Katrina Lewis, Graci Lewis-Ellison and Quinn Schultz.
Grade 8 Morrigan Hixson.
Grade 7: Abraham Lewis and Madison Schultz.
Grade 6: Stella Bledsoe.
HONOR ROLL
Grade 12: Lucas Erdmann, Zoe Lee, Spencer Mattison, Conner Phillips and Justin Waters.
Grade 11: Hailey Button, Christopher Estep, Kaylee Hunt and Emma Nelson.
Grade 10: Debra Gullett, Alexys Palmatier and Isabella Potter.
Grade 9: Bella Pepiciello and Cody Tuttle.
Grade 8: Ciarra Delill, Skyler Orpet, Ronaldo Vasquez and Olivia Waters.
Grade 7: Kiera Meunier.
Grade 6: Lorelai Coleman, Riley Crittenden, Logan Delill, Isaac Easton, Madison Kellogg, Franklin Lewis and Brayden Poulin.
MERIT ROLL
Grade 12: Serena Ainsworth and Tyler Lewis.
Grade 11: Gavin Cutler and Yulonda Willow.
Grade 9: Mia Kio and Oliver Smith.
Grade 7: Jaedyn Gaines, Olivia Lewis and Jacob Mattison.
Grade 6: Sylvia Billings.