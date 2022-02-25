OLEAN — Scott Whiteman, administrative manager for Cutco Corp., has been promoted to administrative services manager for Vector Marketing Corp., effective March 1.
Whiteman joined the company on May 28, 1996, as part of the summer student program, returning the following three summers. He was rehired in June 2000 as a part-time data processing representative, and was promoted to full-time in 2002.
He was also a data processing group leader, online support coordinator, online support supervisor, and operations coordinator before being promoted to his current position on June 16, 2019.
A graduate of the University at Buffalo, Whiteman resides in Olean.