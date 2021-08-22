PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center will host a program on white pine trees Thursday as part of its ongoing tree identification series.
During this informative presentation, Barb Busack will share about the importance of the white pine and its place in history. The tree’s biology and natural history will also be discussed.
The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the pavilion at the Lillibridge property, 1974 Lillibridge Road, Portville. Current COVID recommendations will be followed.
Program is free for members, $5 for non-members and free for children 13 and under. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
RSVP by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call (716) 933-0187. In the event of severe weather, this program will be canceled. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice on the main page of the website.
Other upcoming events in the tree exploration series include Forest Health Management Walk with Jared Kramer, 10 a.m., Sept. 11.