The New York State Sheriffs Association called Friday for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, a move supported by Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb.
“The shocking and credible allegations of serious, and possibly criminal, misconduct by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as revealed in the recent report from Attorney General James, cause us great concern,” the Sheriffs Association said in a statement.
“One of our most important duties as sheriffs is to support, and seek justice for, victims of sexual harassment and assault. We know first-hand how difficult it is for such victims to come forward in a normal case.”
The association’s statement said “it is hard for us to imagine how difficult it was for Gov. Cuomo’s victims to speak out against one of the most powerful men in the country — especially since he is known for ruthless and brutal retaliation.
“Gov. Cuomo hypocritically championed the rights of women to be free of sexual harassment in the workplace, while violating those very rights in the most gross manner. He loudly called for the immediate ‘cancelling’ of others accused of similar acts — often less credibly accused — and yet he demands that we ‘let the process play out’ for himself.
The sheriffs association said Cuomo should “do the right thing” and resign now to spare his victims and the citizens of this state a protracted and public re-telling of the incidents.
“If the governor does not promptly resign, we call upon the Assembly to do its duty and promptly impeach him,” the association said. “To fail to do so will be failing these courageous victims and will discourage other victims of other powerful people from coming forward in the future.”
The sheriffs also encouraged the Assembly to “put into concrete action its oft-professed concern for victims of sexual harassment and assault.”
MEANWHILE, in a joint statement released Friday morning, 41 county Democratic Party chairs called on Cuomo to “immediately resign.”
The Times Union of Albany reported that the statement came less than 48 hours after the party’s state chairman, Jay Jacobs, made the same call.
”We support President Biden and all our elected officials in their call for Gov. Cuomo to resign,” the statement says. “We have individually called for his resignation, and now we do so with one voice. We thank him for his years of service to the great state of New York, which we all know he holds dear, but demand that he immediately step down. It’s time to move on.
Cuomo has spent the week bunkered down as the state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee has announced it will proceed to wrap up its broad impeachment inquiry and potentially proceed with a formal impeachment proceeding that could see Cuomo removed from office at least temporarily as a trial convenes in the state Senate with that chamber’s lawmakers and the judges of the state Court of Appeals sitting as jurors.
No prominent Democratic voices — in New York or around the nation — have rallied to Cuomo’s side since the release of the report.