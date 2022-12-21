New Pavilion

Work started in the Fall for construction near the southwest fence of Tullar Field.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — You can see it from the Arterial and from South Main Street, but what is it?

Last fall the skeleton of a wood-frame building took shape on the southwest side of Tullar Field, the softball field behind the police station. It stands out starkly against the grass and snow. It looks to be quite near the outfield fence.

