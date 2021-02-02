ALBANY (TNS) — With grocery store workers, public transit employees, educators and first responders now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, some New York employers are encouraging employees to get vaccinated by offering cash stipends or hourly paid time.
Trader Joe's, Aldi's, Dollar General, Chobani and Darden Restaurants, which owns the Olive Garden restaurants, are offering two to six hours of paid time for their employees to go get vaccinated. Instacart is offering a $25 cash stipend.
"It is just the right thing to do. The happier and safer and healthier your employees are, the more productive they are," said Peter McGuinness, the president and COO of Chobani. "I want everyone who wants to get vaccinated to get vaccinated. Whatever that will cost that will cost. This is not a math exercise for us."
Others like Walmart are not offering any incentives, but are working to bring the vaccine to the workplace to make it easier for employees to obtain. The "in-house" tactic is most highly recommended as the most efficient way to influence the largest number of employees to get vaccinated, according to policy experts and business leaders.
But at this stage in the vaccine rollout, it is not the most practical one. Offering paid time off is also important— especially for essential workers who often face more barriers during a pandemic to getting their medical needs met.
State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, D-Brooklyn, introduced a bill which, if passed, will grant any public worker four hours of paid leave to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
"We want to make sure everyone is getting vaccinated as quickly as possible, especially public essential workers who can't otherwise stay home or don't have as much time to do this on their own time," Gounardes said.
Edmund Stazyk, a public administration and policy professor at the University at Albany whose research focuses on employee motivation, is skeptical that a small monetary stipend will prompt anyone to get a vaccine who wasn't already planning to do so.
"What is likely to end up happening is that people who are going to get a vaccine will still go get a vaccine and collect their $25 dollars, but they would have gotten the vaccine even without [the incentive]..." Stazyk said. "If you are really skeptical about these vaccines it would take a lot to fundamentally change behavior. I doubt even $300 would do it."
Most employers realize encouraging their workforces to get vaccinated is the right thing to do, said Mark Eagan, president and CEO of the Capital Region Chamber.
"I think some employers, because it is early on, they don't know what role yet they will be able to play. It is really too soon, even for the Chamber, to launch any coordinated campaign, but when the time comes, whatever we can do to encourage or to give examples of what employers can do, we will do that."
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission does not have any regulations that expressly prevent or prohibit incentives, said Joyce Walker-Jones, senior attorney-advisor at the agency. However, a program that offers a vaccine to an employee must be voluntary and an employer can not punish the employee for not participating in the program, Walker-Jones said.
Above all, employees need to feel that their employer is incentivizing them in good faith and that the effort is legitimate and supported by all managers and leaders, Stazyk said. This is particularly important for employers whose employees include minority populations who might be more skeptical of getting the vaccine.
"An organization's leaders could say we are supporting this vaccine program, but if your individual manager is not, as an employee you are likely to pick up on those cues or think there might be some disincentives," Stazyk said.
