ALBANY (TNS) — State and local health officials are investigating a case of polio identified last week in Rockland County, the first the U.S. has seen in a decade.

The state so far has not identified any other New York residents who have been infected by the polio strain, which health officials say was associated with a live-virus version of the polio vaccine not currently in use in the U.S.

