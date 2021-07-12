OLEAN — With a warm front expected to cause continued inclement weather this week, it will also bring more widespread shower activity around the area, but it’s not expected to bring significant thunderstorms.
“It will be wet through the week,” said Liz Jurkowski, meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Buffalo. “It might dry up Wednesday night into Thursday but the rain will continue.”
Temperatures today will increase to the upper 70s to lower 80s by afternoon and the dew point will remain high to make it feel muggy.
“It will get warmer this week but wet,” Jurkowski stressed.
The high temperatures Wednesday through Sunday is expected to be in the low 80s with humid conditions each day. Lows Wednesday through Sunday are expected to remain in the low 60s each night.
“This front is still iffy and it will sit on our Western border til probably Friday or Saturday. It won’t be dry until Sunday,” Jurkowski said.
While staying out of the sun won’t be a problem this week, for those who find it hard to breath when humidity is high, according to NWS, remember to:
- Drink lots of water
- Keep your windows open to circulate air
- Go to the library, the mall or another air conditioned space
- Avoid strenuous activity