WELLSVILLE — Wet and cool weather didn’t stop anglers from participating in the 33rd Annual Greater Wellsville Trout Derby this past weekend.
It was sunny when the Derby opened on Saturday morning but by noon it was sputtering rain, which continued until closing at 5 p.m. Overnight the temperatures dipped into the 30s and by noon Sunday had only climbed into the low 40s under slate-gray skies. The high for the day was expected to only be in the 50s.
But that didn’t stop fisherfolk from still signing up on Sunday, even though the Derby was scheduled to end at 3 p.m.
“They keep coming in and signing up,” said Al Mosher, long-time Lion and former club president. He said the record for entries was in the late 1990s when 1,892 fishermen signed up for the event. At last count Sunday, 1,113 had registered. “There are only a few hours left, but people are still coming in to sign up,” he said.
The Lions Club stocked the Genesee River with 450 tagged trout worth close to $29,000 in prize money, but the biggest prize was hauled out of the river on Saturday around 2 p.m. when Wellsville’s Karl Kurtz hooked the Community Fish. Tickets for the Community Fish were on sale for several weeks and its value at the time it was caught had risen to $5,570. Kurtz took home $2,778.50.
Kurtz has been fishing in the Derby since, “I was a grasshopper, and my dad brought me,” he said. A 13-year veteran, now retired, of the U.S. Marine Corps, Kurtz said he always tried to make it back home for the Derby from wherever he was stationed.
“I just like fishing, a lot,” he said.
In all that time the Community Fish is only the second prize-winning fish he has pulled out of the river.
Despite the inclement weather, Kurtz said that he was going back to fish some more. He said he didn’t have plans for the prize money, but that he had recently fixed up his boat and will probably pay back some of that cost. Before heading back to the Genesee with his fishing pole, Kurtz pulled a name out of the bucket for the winner of the other half of the prize. The lucky winner was Steven Marso of Hornell.
Sunday afternoon, three hours before the end of the Derby, Mosher said, a lot of big prize fish were still in the river,” noting that a couple of fish worth $1,000 and $500 each hadn’t been caught.
“We can’t do this without our sponsors and some of them really stepped up this year to help the Derby,” Mosher said.
Funds from the Derby help support local charities. The Lions Club has a $40,000 yearly budget to support 20 different committees. In recent years they established the Diabetic Clinic at Jones Memorial Hospital and yearly they sponsor scholarships to seniors and support the high school teams. They also are big supporters of Little League and the David A. Howe Library.