BUFFALO — The Department of Justice announced it has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. Funding will support efforts across the country to address violent crime, including the gun violence that is often at its core.
Among the recipients is the Seneca Nation, which has been awarded $422,695 to provide culturally appropriate victim services.
The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), part of the department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will administer the 88 grant awards, which are being made to designated fiscal agents to support local PSN projects that work in partnership with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.
The City of Jamestown has also been awarded $18,150 to purchase portable radios for the Jamestown Police Department.
“This latest Project Safe Neighborhoods grant is critical to addressing the violent crime threatening cities and towns all across our country,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “Ensuring the safety of all Americans is the highest priority for the Department of Justice, but when it comes to violent crime, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution. We have to work closely with local public safety agencies as well as community organizations to craft individual strategies unique to each community’s needs. Programs like Project Safe Neighborhoods and the funding it provides allow us to do just that.”
Grant funds will support the Crime Analysis Centers in Erie, Niagara and Monroe Counties. The funding will be used to support crime analysts who will focus on efforts to identify and reduce violent disputes.
Other organizations in the Western District of New York awarded funds are:
The International Institute of Buffalo, awarded $2,015,000 to combat human trafficking through collaboration between law enforcement and service providers, to provide housing assistance grants to victims of human trafficking, and to provide services for youth victims of labor trafficking.
Compeer West, Inc., awarded $1,200,000 to support expansion of its multi-state mentoring program.
The City of Niagara Falls, awarded $40,648 and the City of Buffalo has been awarded $257,047 to support criminal justice initiatives.
The Erie County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project, Inc., awarded $800,000 to provide legal services to victims of human trafficking.
