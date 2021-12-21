The blood supply in Western New York is at a critical level, and ConnectLife is calling on the community to come out and donate.
Those who donate blood have a chance to win tickets to the M&T Club for the Jan. 9 Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium.
The current status of the blood supply is particularly concerning amid the holiday season and winter months when blood donation rates typically decrease due to travel, inclement weather and seasonal illnesses.
ConnectLife currently has less than a one-day supply of type O blood and a two-day supply of all other blood types.
Blood collection cannot keep pace with the rate at which our local hospitals are using blood across Western New York, and it is vital that all who are eligible to donate consider giving now for families, friends and neighbors in need.
ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood for Western New York including Olean General Hospital, Bradford Regional Medical Center, Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System and Brooks-TLC Health System.
All presenting donors at any blood drive or ConnectLife blood donation center Dec. 27-31 will be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets in the M&T Club for the Jan. 9 Buffalo Bills game.
To make an appointment to donate call (716) 529-4270 or visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.