WEST VALLEY — Following the retirement of West Valley Central School Superintendent Eric Lawton last week, the West Valley Teachers Association on Friday issued a vote of no confidence in the school district’s Board of Education.
The board was expected to appoint an interim superintendent Monday in a special meeting. Meanwhile, a group of parents, teachers and community members planned to gather outside the school prior to the meeting to protest the board’s alleged lack of transparency.
Steven Kenworthy, president of the teachers association, said in a statement Monday that the board has not released details of Lawton’s sudden retirement — including financial details — and announced its intent to appoint an interim superintendent without input from staff, students, parents and the community at large.
A phone call seeking further comment from Kenworthy was not returned by press time.
In a statement read at the board’s Aug. 11 meeting, President Timothy Ploetz said Lawton had notified the board that it was his intention to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year. But upon reflection and consideration, the board accepted Lawton’s resignation early so they could begin planning the decisions “that are best for the district’s students and community in the coming months” in response to state regulations, he said.
“The West Valley Central School Board of Education would, again, like to sincerely thank Eric for the dedication he has shown to the students, staff and community members of the district during his time as Superintendent,” Ploetz said.
A call seeking further comment from Ploetz was not returned by press time.
Angela Ghani, the parent of a 10th-grader and seventh-grader in the district, said many parents and community members have not been happy with the board’s performance over the past few years. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said it’s been even more difficult to get their thoughts and opinions heard by the board.
“When we’ve had these meetings through Zoom, there really isn’t a chance for the public to comment,” she said. “We’re concerned about the transparency of the board, the way they’re operating behind closed doors and not giving the public a chance to weigh in on some issues that are extremely important.”
Speaking on behalf of the West Valley Teachers Association, Kenworthy said teachers feel the board’s decision to change superintendents in the midst of a pandemic is “an irrational and irresponsible decision” that is not in the best interests of students and staff.
Some of the groups not in favor of the board’s decision are concerned about the district’s financial matters, Ghani said, such as not knowing if they’ll pay the rest of Lawton’s salary and a new superintendent, as well as the board’s general conduct and rumors of a possible dissolution of the school district.
“Numerous letters have been sent into the board, and at the last meeting only one letter was read during the session, and that was it,” she said. “We’ve had fantastic letters written, letters from students expressing their concern over the school and their desire to still be a part of that school and continue to be there.”
Ploetz said in his statement that the board’s focus now is on naming an interim superintendent and on working with CA BOCES to prepare a search for a permanent superintendent. He said the board had identified a potential candidate for the interim position and would make an official announcement as soon as position details are finalized.
“We wish Eric well in his retirement and, again, wish to extend thanks for the time, leadership and energy that he has given our district during the past eight years,” Ploetz added. “We look forward to welcoming a new leader to our district to continue our work of providing our students with a high-quality education in a safe environment.”
A protest also took place during the board’s meeting Aug. 11, the participants calling themselves “Gathering in Support of Students,” Ghani said, with the motto of speaking about politics less and students first.
“We believe it’s a personal agenda more so being pushed, and we believe there’s conflict in different areas,” she added. “We would like to see a change. We would like to see board members care about the students rather than other agendas.”