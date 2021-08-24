West Valley meetings Wednesday to detail plant demolition

WEST VALLEY — The U.S. Department of Energy will conduct two public information meetings Wednesday on the planned demolition of the Main Plant Process Building at the West Valley Demonstratiion Project.
The town hall meetings will be held at the West Valley Volunteer Hose Company Firemen’s Memorial Hall from 5:30 to 6:30 and 7 to 8 p.m.
This meeting will include presentations, informational stations, demonstrations, and subject matter experts to answer questions.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, in order to attend, you must reserve a spot by contacting Joseph Pillittere at Joseph.Pillittere@chbwv.com or (716) 942-4996.
Due to new guidelines from the Federal Government, all in-person meetings will be limited to 50 attendees and will require attestation of having been vaccinated, or a negative COVID-19 test 3 days prior to the meeting.
Attendees will be required to wear a mask and comply with physical distancing requirements.