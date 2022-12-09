JAMESTOWN — West Valley Central School defeated Cassadaga Valley Central School 49-44 in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College.
In another match, Ellicottville Central School topped Silver Creek Central School 49-31.
Earning Player of the Match honors were Nolan Spencer and Samantha Fisher of West Valley, Paige Zybert and Bianca Chamberlain of Cassadaga Valley, Alex Silvernail of Ellicottville, and Jake Millar of Silver Creek.
West Valley (1-0) was represented by Spencer, Fisher, Benjamin Fisher, Kasper Heitman, Jacob Coluci, and Magdalena Parish.
Silvernail, Katie Krotz, Courtney Marsh, Gracie Vassar, Siying Sun, and Liam McGuire competed for Ellicottville (1-0).
High School Bowl, in its 61st year, is produced by Media One Group in cooperation with JCC.
High School Bowl airs at 11 a.m. Saturdays on WJTN (1240 AM & 101.3 FM) and at 7 a.m. Sundays on SE-93 (93.3 FM).