WEST VALLEY — Crews have completed decontamination in the most highly radioactive cell at the Main Plant Process Building at the West Valley Demonstration project.

Cleanup of the Product Purification Cell-South, which resembled a 57-foot tall elevator shaft, “contributed to an overall reduction in radiological hazards that will support the demolition of the Main Plant,” according to Joseph Pillittere, a spokesman for CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley, the contractor working on the nuclear cleanup at the West Valley site.

