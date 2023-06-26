WEST VALLEY — The West Valley Chamber of Commerce has established a new committee on economic and community development, president Chuck Couture announced Monday.
Joseph Pillittere was named chairman of the committee, which Couture established in May.
“This committee will help meet our overall mission to encourage, develop, and unite the community to make our town a great place to live, raise a family, and work,” said Couture. “Serving on this committee will be a rewarding experience and an opportunity for personal and professional growth.”
“We set some initial goals at our first meeting in June that will benefit businesses and individual members,” Pillittere said. “To date, we have established healthcare benefits and are working on a brochure, membership drive, and website.”
Pillittere said the committee will work with the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism and plan on using the Town of Ashford’s Comprehensive Plan to help improve the economic vitality of the community.
The Committee will serve as the catalyst to unite businesses, organizations and residents in the town of Ashford and create a better sense of community by promoting the general area.