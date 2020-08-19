WEST VALLEY — Once again, a Cattaraugus County school district in need of a superintendent has turned to Mark Ward.
On Monday, the West Valley Central School Board of Education selected Ward to serve as Interim Superintendent until a permanent replacement is named for the position.
The appointment of Ward, a familiar face in the area’s education community, follows the recent resignation of Superintendent Eric Lawton. Lawton’s resignation was accepted at the public Board of Education meeting on Aug. 11 due to retirement. Lawton served in the Superintendent position for the last eight years. Ward began his service to the district on Tuesday.
Board President Tim Ploetz said that he, along with the entire Board of Education, thanks Lawton for his service and looks forward to moving ahead with future plans for the district.
Ward, who most recently served as Interim Superintendent at Franklinville Central School in 2018, has also served as superintendent or principal in several districts including Olean, Salamanca, Ellicottville and Allegany-Limestone. He is a trained Lead Evaluator for APPR and is a retired member of the New York State Council of School Superintendents.
The Board of Education has selected Scott Payne, District Superintendent for Cattaraugus Allegany BOCES, to serve as Search Consultant. The search for a permanent superintendent will begin immediately. Process updates will be posted on the school website and on the school’s social media networks.