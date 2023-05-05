WEST VALLEY — West Valley Central School Principal Daniel Amodeo has announced the following students in grades 7-12 have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2022-23 school year.
High Honor RollGrade 8:
Samantha Fisher.
Grade 10:
Isabella Gibson, Eve Niesyty, Magdalena Parish.
Grade 12:
Benjamin Fisher, Kasper Heitman.
Honor RollGrade 7:
Karly Otto.
Grade 8:
Noah Klahn, Isabella Mitchell.
Grade 10:
Jack Tharnish.
Grade 12:
Samantha Herbst, Athens Leckey, Nolan Spencer.
Merit RollGrade 8:
Eva Barnes, Calvin Keller, Elizabeth Winsor.
Grade 9:
Payton Ehnes, Olivia Harmony.
Grade 10:
Joshua Kowalski, Victoria Parish, Madelynn Winsor.
Grade 11:
Nicholas Peters, Mara Swan.
Grade 12: Nicole Blackwell, Jacob Coluci, Lauren Frascella, Gabrielle Hickey, Samantha Kowalski, Olympia Leckey, Zander Smith, Zachary Westfall.