WEST VALLEY — West Valley Central School Principal Daniel Amodeo has announced the following students in grades 7-12 have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2022-23 school year.

High Honor RollGrade 8:

Samantha Fisher.

Grade 10:

Isabella Gibson, Eve Niesyty, Magdalena Parish.

Grade 12:

Benjamin Fisher, Kasper Heitman.

Honor RollGrade 7:

Karly Otto.

Grade 8:

Noah Klahn, Isabella Mitchell.

Grade 10:

Jack Tharnish.

Grade 12:

Samantha Herbst, Athens Leckey, Nolan Spencer.

Merit RollGrade 8:

Eva Barnes, Calvin Keller, Elizabeth Winsor.

Grade 9:

Payton Ehnes, Olivia Harmony.

Grade 10:

Joshua Kowalski, Victoria Parish, Madelynn Winsor.

Grade 11:

Nicholas Peters, Mara Swan.

Grade 12: Nicole Blackwell, Jacob Coluci, Lauren Frascella, Gabrielle Hickey, Samantha Kowalski, Olympia Leckey, Zander Smith, Zachary Westfall.

