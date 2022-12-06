Red Kettle Campaign in Wellsville

The Salvation Army's Emily Stothart has the tripods but needs volunteers to help ring bells for the annual Red Kettle Campaign in Wellsville.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — For the 116th year the bells are ringing, but they aren’t playing carols, they’re calling people to show the spirit of Christmas by dropping donations into the Salvation Army’s red kettles.

Emily Stothart, who has been overseeing the local office of the Salvation Army for the last two years, said this year’s campaign started three weeks ago and will end around 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Bellringers are located in just four places this year — Tops, Giant, Save-A-Lot and Tractor Supply — and tabletop kettles are located in several local businesses.

