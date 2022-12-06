WELLSVILLE — For the 116th year the bells are ringing, but they aren’t playing carols, they’re calling people to show the spirit of Christmas by dropping donations into the Salvation Army’s red kettles.
Emily Stothart, who has been overseeing the local office of the Salvation Army for the last two years, said this year’s campaign started three weeks ago and will end around 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Bellringers are located in just four places this year — Tops, Giant, Save-A-Lot and Tractor Supply — and tabletop kettles are located in several local businesses.
The goal this year is set at $30,000, slightly higher than in recent years. All donations from the Red Kettle Campaign stay right in the Wellsville community, Stothart said, and helps in the purchase of food for the food pantry, overhead and pays the staff of two.
“This is our major fundraising effort, and it helps to keep the place running and maintain the building,” she said.
The 2021 campaign fell short of its goal, but that didn’t stop the Salvation Army from maintaining programs, camp, and services. They just did what everyone does in the same situation, she said, they tightened their belts.
“Like everyone else we’re seeing the trickledown impact of inflation and we’re seeing an increase in the number of people coming into the food pantry,” Stothart said.
From last January until November the number of people coming into the pantry has increased by more than 100 and it has been serving an average of 35 households per month.
“Over 6,000 meals per month have been going out of the food pantry,” she said, explaining that ingredients for five days’ worth of meals are supplied at each visit. “The number of people who come in has been steadily increasing throughout the year.”
The Salvation Army based in Wellsville serves the entire county providing rental assistance and help for people under the threat of eviction. It also provides gas cards for those who have to travel for medical reasons and helps with heating assistance. They also help the homeless.
The Salvation Army also sends children to summer camp and operates vacation Bible school and provides programing for children, such as their recent Halloween block party.
“We’re trying to restart some programs that were shut down because of Covid and we hope to restart our women’s program and our children’s musical program. We’re looking for an instructor,” she said.
While the local Lions Club, Rotary, Methodist and Assembly of God churches and the elementary school are already signed up, volunteer bellringers are always needed to fill the shifts. The kettles are set up indoors (except at Central Tractor) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’ll man the kettles for as long as we have volunteers to fill the shifts," Stothart said.