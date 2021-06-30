WELLSVILLE — Dave Miller was the first performer to grace the Music on the Lawn stage since 2019 and the first musician of the 25th anniversary of the summer music series.
Due to COVID-19 — like a lot of other events this past year — the annual summer concert series in Wellsville was canceled for the first time in its 25-year history. The series was founded in 1996 to provide free, musical entertainment during the summer months for the people of Wellsville and the outlying communities to enjoy.
In 2021 the series will consist of eight performances at 7 p.m. Thursdays until Aug. 12 on the lawn of the David A. Howe Library.
The seven performers entertaining this year with Miller are, on:
• Thursday – Beatlegacy, a tribute band hailing from Philadelphia, Pa. playing Beatles’ hits.
• July 8 – Wingman, a local 70s rock and roll band with Jim Knapp and Cort Dunham with other local favorites.
• July 15 – Genesee River Rats, a country music band with Jason Marsden at the helm.
• July 22 – Woodshed Profits, an Americana music band featuring the musical stylings of Dan and Cort Dunham.
• July 29 – Buffalo Rose, a six-piece band out of Pittsburgh playing a variety of music.
• Aug. 5 – Folk Night with local entertainers Bob and Gena Decker and John Spicer and Michelle Libertone.
• Aug. 12 – Sticktights, a classic rock and roll band hailing from Olean, closes the regular season.
Chairman Shaun Derrick who along with Jason Marsden organized the lineup for this year’s series said, “Since we had to cancel last year, we wanted to come out strong this year to entertain the people of Wellsville.”
According to Marsden. “The committee is trying to bring back Music on the Lawn in a big way with a variety of music provided by a lot of local entertainers with a lot of talent.”
Even though the series has been around for 25 years, it is an independent effort that does not receive funding from the David A. Howe Public Library, the town or village of Wellsville, or any other agency. It is supported by donations from the Wellsville community. Each performer is paid an appropriate fee. A hat is passed at every performance to help defray costs.
However, this year the program has received funding from the Wellsville Country Club’s Pro-Am Golf Tournament. The Hann Homestead is also helping to sponsor the Beatlegacy performance by providing the band members with overnight accommodations.
Derrick said, “The committee hopes to see everyone back this year as well as some new faces. Remember to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and forget to bring the rain. As the Beatles sang, ‘here comes the sun.’”