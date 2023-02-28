WELLSVILLE — Village trustees have approved a paving schedule that tackles one of the most troublesome and most traveled roads in Wellsville.
While there are eight projects that will be undertaken this construction season, motorists will be happy to learn that the section of South Main Street at the northern end of the Dyke’s Creek Bridge, near the Bokman dealership, will be addressed.
Historically, the area is the site of several former tanneries, as the historical marker at the site notes that Wellsville was once known as Tanbark City. During other construction in the area, tanbark has been found buried several feet deep. Tanbark deteriorates over the years, causing much of the problem with stabilizing the roadway. In that area the road is routinely rough and bumpy, necessitating regular repaving and repair.
Public Works Superintendent Dean Arnold explained that when repairing the road on the south side of the bridge several feet of the base had to be excavated and large limbs and tree stumps were found in the hole.
“To stabilize the new road, we’ll have to dig out the area," he said. "We found tree stumps when we dug out the (Ljungstrom) side. We can’t assume that it is tanbark. If it is we’ll have to dig it out, fill the hole with bank run gravel and build a new roadway."
He has no date as to when the project will take place.
The board voted to approve the purchase 2,203.07 tons of asphalt to pave eight streets this year. The contract went to Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting of Coopers Plains for $101,090. The village has worked with the company in the past.
Nearly 8,000 feet of roadway will be addressed:
• Crescent Drive from Hill Street to Sunnydale Avenue.
• Crescent from Sunnydale to the end of the street.
• Gabby Hayes Lane.
• Hill Street from Crescent to Sunnydale.
• Hill from Trapping Brook Road to Crescent
• South Main Street from East State Street to the bridge.
• Park Avenue from Gabby Hayes to Madison Street.
• Scott Avenue from East State to East Madison.
• Sunnydale from Trapping Brook to Hill.
• Sunnydale from Hill to Crescent.
• West Fassett Street from North Main to Park.
In other action, Trustee Mike Roeske, liaison to the planning board, brought up the planning board’s intention to include murals as part of the village’s sign regulation.
He explained that the village of Cuba, where there are several murals, has included mural regulations in its sign law, and that it was written by the same attorneys who serve Wellsville. The planning board proposes the village attorneys write a similar law for Wellsville.
One visitor, Andy Glanzman, whose Wellsville Creative Arts Center is responsible for three of Wellsville’s four existing murals, asked, “Why is this necessary?” He was also curious as to who would be involved in approving murals.
Greg Guzsberger, chairman of the planning board, said murals were being produced in Olean and Cuba, but did not directly answer the question in general session.
Before the discussion could go further, Mayor Randy Shayler said the matter of murals was not on the agenda and shouldn’t be discussed until it is. He also noted that any change in the law would require village board approval following a public hearing.
The meeting was adjourned without determining when the sign/mural law would be discussed.