WELLSVILLE — A day after the state’s mandate requiring healthcare employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, Jones Memorial Hospital reported that 96% of the hospital staff is compliant, with 86% vaccinated.
The difference, hospital officials said, includes staff with exemptions or who are currently on medical or other leave.
Hospital-wide, 15 staff members resigned on Monday. This included six nurses, three of which were full-time nurses and three-were per diem nurses, those who only work when needed by the hospital. Seven of those 15 resignations were per diem staff.
“We recognize that it was a difficult decision for our unvaccinated staff, but at the end of the day, the most important thing is the safety of our patients,” said Jim Helms, president and CEO of Jones Memorial. “I want to commend our management team for their efforts to minimize the impact of the mandate on our patients. I also want to thank the dedicated staff of Jones Memorial who continue to give so much of themselves to our community.”
Jones Memorial’s update on compliance came a day after Olean General Hospital and Cuba Memorial Hospital confirmed Monday that some staff were dismissed after a state mandate required healthcare workers to be vaccinated.
OGH reported its staff was 97% compliant with the mandate, while Cuba Memorial said it was 90% compliant. Specific numbers of staff who resigned or were dismissed were jot provided.
In Wellsville, hospital officials said the resurgence of COVID in our community has also impacted wait times for outpatients and inpatients.
For outpatients, the long waits in the emergency department and in the Walk-in Clinic reflect the challenges that face healthcare facilities like Jones.
“The increased wait times in the emergency department are the result of a couple of situations,” said Kelly Foster, director of the ED. “First, we are seeing a higher volume of patients — people are coming to the ED with flu-like symptoms wanting to be tested for COVID. Our message remains the same as last year, if your symptoms are relatively minor please avoid the ED and contact your primary care provider.”
All Jones Memorial Medical Practices Primary Care and Pediatric offices offer COVID testing by appointment. Residents can also call their healthcare providers for information.
Because the ED is often the first stop for inpatients, the increased patient volume has an effect on the patient census upstairs, Foster said.
“Once the decision is made to admit a patient, we start looking for a bed,” she said. “When Jones is full, we are typically able to transfer them to a nearby facility. However, those facilities are having similar issues and that sets off a domino effect in which we are holding admissions and transfers in the ED until a bed can be found.”
Holding patients in the ED means less area for patients to be seen, which leads to longer wait times.
“The emergency department should be used only for emergencies,” Foster said. “The ED uses a triage system in which patients are seen in order of severity, not order of arrival. This can lead to wait times if someone with a more serious need comes in while you are waiting.”
At the Walk-in Clinic patients are seen in the order of arrival, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a long wait to be seen.
Brenda Szabo, vice president of ancillary services, said patients are seen in the order they arrive.
“But if 10 people signed in when we start seeing patients at 2 p.m. and you are number 11, you may have to wait an hour and half or longer to be seen,” Sazabo said. “Staff are working as hard as they can to get patients through, but the first call for COVID testing and other minor health issues should be to their primary care provider.”
If a patient comes to the ED or the Walk-in Clinic and has to be admitted, they are in for another long wait.
“Because of the increased number of COVID-positive inpatients — it has been as high as 58% in recent weeks — we consistently have to house patients in the emergency department awaiting admission because we don’t have a bed available for them here or at any of the hospitals’ we transfer to,” Helms, the president/CEO, said. “This week, for example, we were forced to transfer three patients who — under normal conditions — would have been taken care of here in their community.”
The best way to help friends and neighbors who work at Jones Memorial is to get vaccinated, Helms said.
“The virus will continue to mutate and COVID will continue to be here until the majority of us are vaccinated,” he said. “We are asking you to get the vaccine and encourage your friends and family to do so as well.”
GOV. KATHY HOCHUL said Tuesday that healthcare staff vaccination rates were rising throughout the state since the mandate took effect Monday.
State figures show that by Monday evening, 92% of nursing home staff received at least one vaccine dose, up from 82% a week earlier.
And preliminary figures showed 92% of hospital staff received at least one dose by Monday evening. The percentage of fully vaccinated staff was 85% Monday evening, up a percentage point from Wednesday, according to Hochul’s office.
“This new information shows that holding firm on the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is simply the right thing to do to protect our vulnerable family members and loved ones from COVID-19,” Hochul said.