WELLSVILLE — After months of construction and renovations, the Wellsville YMCA Early Learning Center rooms are now filled with the sounds of children playing, learning and thriving.
The center opened last month and has been a welcomed addition to the community as a safe and reliable childcare option for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
“Over the last month we have learned so much through the experience of finally being open,” said Brianna Simms, Executive Director of the Wellsville YMCA. “With the dedication of our teachers, we have made the health, safety and education of each child our top priority here at the ELC. We are beyond thankful for the outpouring of support that we have received from the community and the families we serve.”
The ELC is located two doors down from the Wellsville YMCA in the Riverwalk Plaza. The facility consists of classrooms for three age groups: 6 weeks to 18 months, 18-36 months and 3-5 years.
The infant care rooms, known as the “Itsy Bitsy” rooms, are a calm and soothing environment that includes an array of sensory toys, music, balls and soft literacy materials. Infants also participate in age-appropriate crafts and outdoor adventures when weather permits.
Each child receives his or her own crib and cubby to store items in this room. At the end of each day, parents will receive a daily sheet letting them know how their child’s day was along with the activities they did.
In the toddler care rooms, or the “Tiny Tots” rooms, children will develop their social, emotional and gross motor skills by using sensory toys, musical instruments, a dramatic play kitchen set, art supplies and literacy materials. The toddlers will also be introduced to a daily routine including circle time and an age-appropriate curriculum.
This room focuses on social interactions with peers and adults and their environment. Staff also help with potty training milestones and love to take toddlers on outdoor adventures when weather permits. Each child receives their own assigned cubby and nap mat upon enrollment.
In the “Little Learners” or preschool care room, the focus is on preschool learning. Children engage in literacy, math and science centers each day and develop gross and fine motor skills.
Children enjoy free time and exploring all the materials at their disposal with guided learning from the trained staff. The whole-child, research-based curriculum is designed to prepare children for success in school and in life.
The Wellsville ELC currently has openings in the infant and preschool rooms. Financial Assistance is available to area families based on income and household size.
For more information, visit twintiersymca.org or contact Simms at (585) 593-3246 or email briannas@twintiersymca.org.