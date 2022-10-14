Wellsville YMCA Early Learning Center celebrates first month of child care

Three young children learn about shapes and colors at the Wellsville YMCA Early Learning Center, which welcomes kids from 6 weeks to 5 years old.

 Genesee Valley Media

WELLSVILLE — After months of construction and renovations, the Wellsville YMCA Early Learning Center rooms are now filled with the sounds of children playing, learning and thriving.

The center opened last month and has been a welcomed addition to the community as a safe and reliable childcare option for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social