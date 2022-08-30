WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville woman is facing an attempted murder charge, village police reported, in connection to a Sunday incident on Maple Avenue.

While information was not available to the Times Herald as to when the incident occurred, or any details regarding the victim or the weapon, the Hornell Evening Tribune reported Monday afternoon that the incident involved the stabbing of a 28-year-old man in the abdomen with a knife.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social