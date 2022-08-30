WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville woman is facing an attempted murder charge, village police reported, in connection to a Sunday incident on Maple Avenue.
While information was not available to the Times Herald as to when the incident occurred, or any details regarding the victim or the weapon, the Hornell Evening Tribune reported Monday afternoon that the incident involved the stabbing of a 28-year-old man in the abdomen with a knife.
Jenna R. Holly, 37, was charged Sunday with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, both class B felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.
After arraignment before Wellsville Village Justice Bradley Thompson, Holly was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $50,000 bail.
Wellsville Police were assisted at the scene by New York State Police uniformed troopers, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigators, New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit, Alfred Police Department, the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office and the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corp.