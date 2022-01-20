WELLSVILLE — The final public meeting for Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding is in the bag, now the committee gets down to the nitty gritty.
Wednesday night marked the last public meeting with the village’s fledgling DRI committee and Associate Provost for Research and Economic Development at Alfred University Dr. John Simmins who is working with the local community on the village’s DRI projects.
New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) is part of the State’s economic development program which aims to transform downtown neighborhoods into centers that offer a high quality of life and are magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity.
In its fifth year, the program will invest $200 million in up to 20 downtowns statewide according to Simmins. Participating communities will be nominated by the state’s 10 Regional Economic Development Councils (REDCs) based on the downtown’s potential for transformation. Within each region, the REDC will nominate either two downtowns to receive $10 million each or one downtown to receive an award of $20 million to develop a downtown strategic investment plan and implement projects that advance the community’s vision for revitalization.
Since the summer, a group led by businessman Mike Raptis has been asking the community to help develop projects that could receive funding from the DRI.
“Even if nothing comes of this, it has inspired people to think of projects that could benefit Wellsville,” Raptis said at the meeting, while Simmins said some projects could be eligible for state or federal funding.
For the last few months, the committee has been asking the public for ideas that would enhance the village. Wednesday marked the end of the suggestion sessions. The committee will now get down to whittling the extensive list to two or three possible projects to be forwarded to the Regional Economic Development Council. The suggested projects need to be submitted by June with a decision on funding to come as early as September.
The committee members who will be looking at the suggested projects includes Dar Fanton, Bill Childs, Jody Pearson, Allison Green, Ed Fahs, Raptis and Simmins.
Suggestions for individual projects include developing more restaurants, recreational opportunities, individual businesses based on retail, technology, Green Energy, and medical technologies.
Ideas to benefit the public include increased parking facilities, replacement of lead water pipes throughout the village and waterline improvements, façade improvements on Main Street, another bridge over the Arterial, repaving existing public parking areas, continued sidewalk repairs, lighting on the WAG Trail, construction of a public pool and indoor recreation facility and improvements to Tullar Field.
At the end of the meeting, Raptis said they are looking for an additional committee person. Interested parties should contact him. He also suggested that if DRI funding doesn’t come about, the village should still look into forming a committee to deal with planning and development to pursue ideas to improve the village.