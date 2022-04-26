WELLSVILLE — With a unanimous vote Monday evening, village board members approved a nearly $5.86 million the 2022-23 budget, which includes a 1.5% tax increase.
The budget includes a total of $3.3 million in estimated revenue to be collected. Nearly $247,000 will be taken from the fund budget. The tax rate will be $17.87 per each $1,000 of assessed valuation, a 1.5% increase over the previous year.
The spending plan anticipates a 2.06% increase in tax revenue compared to the last fiscal year.
It was noted by Mayor Randy Shayler that the Allegany County Board of Elections has requested that 23 N. Main St., the village hall, again be used for early voting during the June primary and prior to the October and November election. The request was approved.
The mayor also requested acceptance and approval of the contract with the Bonadia Group to perform the 2021-22 fiscal year audit and financial statement. It was approved.
With trustees having no business to discuss aside from approval of routine vouchers, the meeting turned to a previous request for funding. At the first meeting in April, representatives from the fire department asked the board to allot $7,500 toward the repair of the “burn room” at the Fire Training Tower off Route 417.
Firefighter Rod Winans reported Monday that the department had found the funds for the repair.
He explained that when making a request to the county, it had been found that in 2021 the department had never submitted a $4,000 invoice for routine funding from the county. That, combined with an invoice for the 2022 funding, amounts to $8,000.
With a donation of $2,500 from the Genesee, Pa., fire department, he said the fire department has the needed funding.
“Sometimes you have to look outside the box. I think we’re good to go now,” Winans said.
The total cost to repair and refit the burn room is pegged at $48,515. The department has $33,328 in its training grounds account, leaving a shortfall of $15,186 for the repair and upkeep of the 15-year-old facility. Donations and invoices help overcome the shortfall.
The burn room is the only one of its kind in the area and has served many area New York and Pennsylvania departments. The burn room allows firefighters to train to go into burning buildings.
From the public works department, it was also noted during the meeting that 7,000 feet of sewer line has been cleaned as part of sewer maintenance. Dean Arnold, director of public works, said that the 2022 paving program will start soon, beginning in the area of Pine Street and Highland Avenue, depending on the weather.
The board also approved authorizing Arnold to sign a two-year shared services agreement with the state Department of Transportation. This agreement allows for mutual aid to both parties typically during emergency situations such as storm events. The agreement replaces the existing agreement.
Before adjourning the board was reminded that on Friday the village will observe Arbor Day with a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. in Island Park, where a tree will be planted in honor of the village’s 31st year as a Tree City USA community. The public is invited to attend.
After the meeting, the mayor and Arnold were asked when the community will see the new village logo, which was approved last fall, appear on village vehicles.
Arnold said that over the next few months the logo will start appearing because during the winter it was not a good time to change the logos due to the cold and weather.