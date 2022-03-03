WELLSVILLE — Members of the village’s tree board want village trustees to increase their budget to preserve Wellsville’s legacy of trees.
The tree board has been in place since 1991 and is part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s requirement for Tree City status, which the village has had for the past 30 years.
Members of the tree board, led by president Susan Duke and vice president Oak Duke, are concerned about a nearly $3,000 decrease in the amount budgeted for tree care the 2019-20 and 2020-21 village budgets.
Village Treasurer Melissa Mullen said, in 2019-20, the tree board received $4,800 and, in 2020-21, it received $1,900. She said the reason for the decrease was that the village board was trying to save money as it combatted the pandemic, and possibly because of the inactivity of the tree board due to the pandemic. Work on the 2022-23 budget is underway.
In the past the tree board has overseen new plantings, removal of dead and diseased trees and organized activities to celebrate Arbor Day. During the pandemic, only one tree was planted in 2020-21 and the Arbor Day celebration was curtailed, although it did take place. The Arbor Day activities are coordinated by the elementary school and hosted by the fifth grade. Fifth-grade teachers Stephanie Viglietta and Rachel Gunzburger also attended the meeting in support of the tree board.
Viglietta pointed out that tree plantings and Arbor Day celebrations are hands-on learning experiences for the students, allowing them to interact with community leaders.
“I can still tell you where the tree my class planted is located,” she told the village board during its meeting on Monday. “It is something the kids can take pride in.”
Susan Duke outlined the cost of purchasing just one tree to be planted in the village — about $200, depending on size and variety and whether the tree has balled or bare roots. The village public works department digs the holes for the trees to be planted. She noted that from experience cheaper trees with bare roots do not fare as well as those with balled roots.
“We might better plant one good tree with balled roots than three trees with bare roots that are going to die in a couple of years,” she said.
The trees for planting are recommended by a forester, who produces an extensive report on the health and condition of all the village trees every two to three years.
The trees are purchased from a nursery near Springville that is recognized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension for its quality. Duke is a Cornell Cooperative master gardener.
Tree board member Tom Reuning, who spearheaded the school’s Arbor Day celebrations while teaching at the elementary school, said that with the decrease in the budget it would be difficult to plant many trees.
He went on to say that the village should adhere to its tree plan because of the benefits trees offer, such as increased property values, cooling effects, beauty, air quality and community interaction.
In his most recent report, forester Bruce E. Robinson recommended that plantings should exceed removals over the next 10 years.
Responding to the plea, Mayor Randy Shayler said, “Let us get our heads together to see what we can do.”
Urging the board to be cognizant of the consequences of their decision, Duke said, “We are stewards to these trees. We can’t think just 10 to 15 years into the future. Some of these trees will be here for hundreds of years. I want you to really look out for these trees. It’s not just me. I want you to think about our legacy for our community and the future.”
Duke also told the board that in the spring two trees will be planted in memory of Tim Walsh and Pat McKinley with a donation from the Emerald Hook and Ladder Company.
Donations may be made to the tree board to dedicate a tree in honor of someone. The approximate cost is $200 for a tree, but all donations are accepted.