WELLSVILLE — The village board was able to solve two problems for residents at Monday night’s board meeting.
A suggestion from a high school student taking a government class resulted in a change in parking regulations. Mayor Randy Shayler, at the start of Monday’s meeting, said he had received a letter from a local high school student taking her participation in government course seriously.
“She sent a very well-written letter and made a compelling case saying that the parking rules banning overnight parking on village streets from Nov. 1 to April 30 caused a hardship for her family and others,” he said.
The student suggested that the ban be lifted on March 31.
After discussing the matter with the head of public works, Dean Arnold, and Police Chief Tim O’Grady, the mayor motioned that the ban be lifted on March 31 this year only.
O’Grady said he had no objections.
Arnold said, “We’ll give it a shot,” prompting Trustee Mike Roeske to quip, “I’m glad to hear we aren’t going to have any more snowstorms after March.
Arnold answered that he wasn’t making any guarantees, but the motion passed.
Arnold came to the rescue again when Shayler said he had received a letter from a tenant living in the apartment above the village office at 23 N. Main St.
“I received a letter from the tenant’s daughter saying that the banging of the metal clips attached to the village’s flagpole, in front of her window, was disturbing," he said. "She even included a video, and you could hear the banging of the metal clips. We’ve had a lot of wind lately and this was a valid complaint."
The matter was promptly taken care of with the help of the electrical department. The metal clips, which weren’t needed, were removed, Arnold said.
The mayor went on to thank all who were involved with maintaining the peace and quiet, including the tenant who brought the problem to the attention of the board.
The board also gave its approval to the police department to purchase a new patrol car to replace a 2016 vehicle with more than 100,000 miles.
The cost of the new Dodge Charger is not to exceed $42,450.
O’Grady said the 2016 vehicle is showing signs of wear and tear and will be sold. The new vehicle will be “marked for patrol” and become part of the five-car fleet.
The board also approved two upcoming fundraisers, the first also repealing the “open container” law regarding alcohol consumption for participants.
The Chamber of Commerce sponsored Wine Walk will take place on April 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants will have identification to exempt them from the open container prohibition as they make their way to the 12 or more downtown businesses that are participating.
The second event is new to the village, according to Jack Nary, president of the local chapter of America's Road Guardians. They will host a Ride for Autism on May 21 beginning at 10 a.m. in Island Park. The event will be a 105-mile ride for both motorcycles and cars, including stops at Letchworth Pines and the Canisteo American Legion, and will return participants to Island Park for a pulled pork dinner.
At the meeting the board also approved a bid of 99.85 cents per ton for the public works department’s summer paving program. The successful bid came from Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting Co. of Coopers Plains. Arnold said they expect to purchase 2,500 tons of paving material.
Following up on a December 2021 resolution, at Monday’s meeting, Melissa Payne, a representative of Community Action Angels, an ACCORD program, accepted a check from the village’s holiday parking meter donations.
In December, at Roeske's suggestion, the board approved giving the funds to the CAA for its work at Christmas time. The donation from the parking meters was $1,600 rounded up from $1,574.49.
Payne said the CAA helped 920 people this past season and thanked the board for the donation.
The next village board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. March 28 in the village hall.