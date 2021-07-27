WELLSVILLE — A change in the village’s justice system was the first matter of business at Monday night’s village board meeting.
Mayor Randy Shayler recognized Samantha "Sammy" Gilkey’s more than 21 years of service to the justice system upon her retirement.
After approving the minutes from the meeting earlier in the month, Shayler said, “Now let’s get on with something fun,” and, calling Gilkey to the front of the room, presented her with a plaque of appreciation for serving as court clerk under three justices.
But Shayler and the board weren’t the only ones expressing their thanks for a job well done. Former village justices Judy Servey, Chris O’Connor and Brad Thompson were on hand for the ceremony. Servey talked to the group revealing that she hired Gilkey and was the first justice under which she served.
“Sammy had retired from the county nursing service in 1999 and I needed a court clerk, so I asked her if she wanted the job. She started in January 2000,” she explained commending her “old friend” for learning a new language (legal terms) and computer skills.
“She did anything that was asked of her. She was so good that I even urged her to run for justice. I just wanted to be here to say a few words about her,” Servey recalled. In addition to working together in the village court, Servey and Gilkey were both in Lioness and sorority together.
You are an asset to the community, and you should be proud of everything that you have accomplished,” she concluded.
Getting on with routine business the board approved the application of Corey McAbier for membership in the Grant Duke Hose Company, with the approval of the fire chief.
The board tacitly approved the application of the Dyke Street Hose Company to hold a corn hole tournament at its hall on Hanover Street. Since the plans have yet to be approved by the code enforcement officer, official approval will be granted at the next board meeting. In the meanwhile, the board gave permission to advertise the Aug. 28 event.
Trustee Ed Fahs asked for approval of an agreement with National Grid pertaining to the installation of lighting in the vicinity of Hillside Homes. The agreement foregoes a surety payment for the project, because village crews will be doing the work.
Bringing up a matter from a previous meeting at which time the board was asked about repairing sewer issue at Embser’s Funeral Home on State Street, Public Works Superintendent Bill Whitfield said it had been investigated.
“It is our problem,” he said. “It right where our water main was located, so it is ours to fix.”
Shayler commented, “We can and will take action when someone brings forward a problem.”
The problem will be addressed within a couple of weeks, Whitfield said.
In the matter of the Jones Memorial Hospital building plan, it was reported that the third phase of the environmental impact study has been completed and, finding no significant environmental impact, the project may proceed.
The study was done to determine if the construction of 1.2 acres of additional parking for employees would have an impact. It was decided that the only impact would be freeing up public parking employees have been utilizing.
The next board meeting takes place on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. in the village hall.