WELLSVILLE — In an attempt to attract and retain police officers, the village board voted to increase the rate of pay for part-time officers on or joining the force.
Police Chief Tim O’Grady set aside for another meeting a request for a new police vehicle, and instead explained to the board why it would be advantageous to raise the pay for part-time police officers to that of full-time officers. The current rate is $23.67 per hour for part-timers. The new beginning rate is $25.40.
O’Grady said the new rate would help to recruit new part-time officers and offset the current overtime costs. Treasurer Melissa Mullens concurred.
O'Grady also said the raise would keep Wellsville competitive with other areas in hiring officer candidates right out of the academy.
While Trustee Mike Roeske worried that the increase would start a “bidding war” with other communities, he, along with the rest of the board approved the request.
Mayor Randy Shayler commented, “This is just one more way of selling the concept that people should move to Wellsville.”
Approving requests were on the table, except for one which was tabled until the next meeting.
The board approved a request to purchase a street sweeper that was included in the 2023-24 budget Public Works Superintendent Dean Arnold was given permission to purchase a street sweeper not to exceed the cost of $100,000.
The request was also accepted to establish new sewer rates as of June 1, 2023. The new rates will be from 1 to 25 units $3.01 inside the village and $4.51 outside the village.
From 26 to 600 units the cost will be $3.17 inside the village and $4.83 outside the village.
For 601 or more units the cost inside the village is $6.32 and outside the village $9.49.
The base rate inside the village is $10.04 and outside the village is $15.09.
The user fees for the sewer are based on the costs incurred by the village of Wellsville for providing services and are deemed in the best interest of the village. A voice vote was taken with the mayor and trustees all voting unanimously for the increase.
Concerning the cost of filling swimming pools from the municipal system or by the fire department with river water, the board decided to have further discussion after a meeting between Arnold and Fire Chief Rod Winans.
The current costs are 4.5 cents per gallon from the municipal system or $75 per fire department tanker load taken from the river.
“For the last couple of years no one has kept track of the water used,” Arnold said, “We have to have a better system.”
Winans noted that the delivery of pool water via taker was deemed a training exercise for the firemen.
The resolution set aside for the next meeting concerned a request for a special event permit application from the Wellsville Development Corp. for a Taste of Wellsville Festival with retail, food and not-for-profit vendors set up on Main Street from Pearl Street to State Street scheduled for August 19th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. While there was no objection to the event, Arnold expressed concern about the need for electrical outlets. The resolution was tabled to allow him to check the need for electrical hookups for that many vendors and for that size space.
He said, “We'll make it work. We will figure out some way to help them and make it happen.”
Wellsville’s Memorial Day Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Monday. Lineup will be at 9:45 a.m. on Loder Street. A service for veterans will take place in Veteran’s Memorial Park at 9:45. The public is invited to attend.