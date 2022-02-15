WELLSVILLE — The village police will provide supplemental coverage for ARVOS/Ljungstrom, the village board agreed Monday evening.
Mayor Randy Shayler explained that the village received a request for mutual aid from ARVOS/Ljungstrom after state police had a long response time to two incidents that recently took place there.
“They identified as a problem that it took roughly one hour for the state police to respond, with the local police so close," Shayler said, while not discussing the nature of the call. "It could have been more of a problem.”
The ARVOS/Ljungstrom complex is located at 3020 Truax Road in the Town of Wellsville. In October the company received a multi-million-dollar contract that is expected to add approximately 100 jobs to its present 1,600.
“They will supplement, not supersede the state police,” Shayler said of the village police agreement, adding, “I would be surprised if it is ever used but and agreement needs to be in place if it is.”
The town board, state police and ARVOS/Ljungstrom all have to sign the mutual aid agreement for law enforcement services to be provided.
“The village police will respond only when requested and only in times of emergency,” Shayler assured the board.
Moving on, board members puzzled over the exact location of the new business Anna’s Attic. After determining the location, the board unanimously approved a business license application from Anna Lisa Wiley for a custom sewing and repair business. Anna’s Attic will be located at 93 N. Main St.
It was determined that the new business will be located in the former offices of attorney Dan Synakowski.
After asking for approval of the purchase of chemicals and a water pump for the water department, Trustee Ed Fahs asked for the approval of a new employee. Spencer Coyle, a former resident who has recently returned from living in Virginia, was hired as an electrical lineworker. He replaces an employee who retired and will begin March 1.
The board also approved a request from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Upstate New York for a special permit to hold an annual MS Walk. The event will take place May 15 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Island Park.
Before adjourning the mayor asked that congratulations be offered to Coyle and Anna Lisa Wiley.
The next board meeting takes place a 6 p.m. Feb. 28.