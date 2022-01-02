WELLSVILLE — The new director of public works for the village has only been on the job for a month but he is already impressed by what he sees.
Addressing the village board last week during its final 2021 meeting, Dean Arnold said he likes the cooperation between departments.
“Regardless of what department it is these guys are on duty all the time," he said. "Saturdays, Sundays, holidays — they’re there no matter what for the good of the community."
The accolade came after Arnold told "a little story” to the board. He said, “On Dec. 24 around 4:30 a.m. I received a call from Brad Mattison, assistant director of Public Works. We had a main water line break on Riverside Drive.
"When I arrived Dan Gardner, the underground utility supervisor and his crew, Chris Lounsbury and Jim Fisher, were on scene. Mattison, Bud Carlin and Austin Crawford from the streets department assisted in repairing the leak."
Also on scene was Dalton Grimes from the electric department, sent by Ryan Stisser. Arnold said they swiftly set up traffic control for one lane of traffic.
"Once the gas company marked the gas lines, they isolated the leak and started digging and repaired the water line," he said. "All water service was restored by 11 a.m. That morning I reached out to Mayor (Randy) Shayler to inform him about the break. I would like to thank him for stopping by the scene and showing his support."
Shayler said they also received a call from a resident thanking them for their swift attention to the problem.
After Deputy Mayor Jeff Monroe thanked the fire department for their quick response to two fires in the past weeks, Chief John Fleischman expressed his thanks to the police department and the department of public works.
“Dean (Arnold) was there, and they got the utilities off right away and the police were there to help out,” Fleischman said, thanking everyone for their assistance.
Shayler commented, “The village is very lucky to have the people we have.”
A very quick meeting followed with the only a motion being approved, for a fire department fundraiser. The 6th annual 9 Pin, No Tap Scotch Doubles Bowling event will take place Feb. 26 at Bowl ‘M Over lanes beginning at 6 p.m.
Monroe also answered a question concerning the cannabis committee, the formation of which was approved in late November after controversy arose concerning the establishment of marijuana dispensaries and/or consumption lounges in the village.
Monroe was made head of the committee.
As to the status of the committee, Monroe said, “I’m still reaching out for more members. I have three, but I would like to have five. I expect to have our first meeting in January."
The goal of the committee, he said, is to either put to rest the controversy or see if there is support for the establishment of dispensaries and/or lounges within the village in the future.
Anyone with interest in serving on the committee should contact Monroe at trusteemonroe@wellsvilleny.com.