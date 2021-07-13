WELLSVILLE — It is no hop, skip and a jump for Arts For Rural America’s request to paint the sidewalk in front of the Fassett Greenspace.
At the village board meeting on Monday, Mayor Randy Shayler brought forward for discussion a request from Cassandra Bull, the head of Arts For Rural America (AFRA), which created the Fassett Greenspace. To attract more children and activity to the green-space, AFRA wants to paint, with permanent paint, a hopscotch field and other sidewalk games on the Main Street sidewalk or on the Fassett Street side of the facility.
Up front, Shayler told the board he was against such painting on the sidewalk, saying he is concerned about the permanency, maintenance and liability and pointing out that AFRA is a non-profit entity.
“They don’t own the Fassett Greenspace land and I don’t know if they have permission from the landowner to do this,” he said.
Two of the three trustees in attendance brought up similar concerns about the possible liability of the game project and asking what would happen should a child plow into an elderly person walking on the sidewalk.
Trustee Gary Pearson said the idea was an interesting way to bring more people and families downtown to use the facility.
“It would be interesting to see if they have the owner's green light, or if he has been contacted,” he said.
However, Town Council member Patty Graves, liaison to the village board, said that she had seen sidewalk hopscotch games painted on the sidewalk at the Friendship library and other libraries.
“I don’t know how they do it, but I’ve seen them,” she said.
Not rejecting the matter, the board tabled the request until the next meeting, with the mayor saying that he would contact Bull and tell her that, based on the information the board had received, they aren’t in favor of the project. He said he would also invite her to attend the next board meeting (July 26) with more information.
The board also discussed the matter of a sidewalk/sewer sleeve issue brought to their attention by John Embser.
Discussing the matter with Department of Public Works Director Bill Whitfield the board learned that the matter may have been caused in the late 1980s when new waterlines were installed as part of the highway construction. The mayor directed Whitfield to investigate the matter and get back to the board by the next meeting.
“I don’t know if this is a village problem or not, but we will certainly cooperate with John Embser and investigate it," Shayler said. "If it ends up being a village problem we’ll take care of it."
The mayor also promised to look into the matter of a dumpster problem at the Main Street firehall. The dumpster is being used by neighbors and the fire department wondered if a sign could be put in place designating its use by the fire department only.
The board also agreed to request that county Job Tract, employees return to cleaning the fire hall as was done before COVID-19 shut everything down.
The meeting lasted less than half an hour, but before adjourning the board approved Ryan Stisser to represent the village at the Municipal Electric Utility Association of New York’s annual conference to be held in August.