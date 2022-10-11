Wellsville parking

The Wellsville municipal parking lot stretches from the rear of Main Street businesses to the railroad tracks.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — One parking problem was solved while another was put on hold Monday evening during the village board meeting.

The board approved a resolution changing the parking restrictions on South Broad Street, north of the bridge. The matter was brought before the board at an earlier meeting, when property owners requested that a ban on parking on the street be lifted.

