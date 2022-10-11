WELLSVILLE — One parking problem was solved while another was put on hold Monday evening during the village board meeting.
The board approved a resolution changing the parking restrictions on South Broad Street, north of the bridge. The matter was brought before the board at an earlier meeting, when property owners requested that a ban on parking on the street be lifted.
After a study by Police Chief Tim O’Grady, he determined there would be no problem in lifting the ban. As a result, at Monday night’s meeting the board approved a plan to allow parking on both sides of the street at a distance of 100 feet from the bridge. In addition to the South Broad Street parking, the board approved adding handicapped parking places behind the library between Pearl and State streets.
But not all parking problems were solved with one resolution. The board is dealing with the matter of the Municipal Parking Lot located off Madison Street at the recent site of an Arc facility (formerly the Super-Duper building). While two-thirds of the parking area was donated to the village several years ago, about one-third is part of the Rockwell building lot, from the back of the Main Street building to the tracks.
The old building, most recently Alan Hills Carpet, was recently sold to entrepreneur Tarek Otero, who has approached the village board with an offer to sell the property in question to the village. While the topic was broached at the beginning of the meeting, it was tabled with Mayor Randy Shayler saying that the village is in negotiations with the property owner before asking to go “off the record.”
He said there will be a decision at the next board meeting.
Last summer the village repaired and repaved the entire parking lot at a cost to the village. Department of Public Works Director Dean Arnold said he couldn’t recall the exact cost of the work that was done.
Halloween was also a topic of discussion at the meeting when a request for an application for a special event permit was brought up. According to Shayler the Salvation Army would like to hold its annual Halloween Block Party for between 50 and 1,000 people from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31st, in front of their Pearl Street location. The request asks that Pearl Street be blocked off from North Main Street to Loder Street during that time.
The board approved the request and set the Trick or Treat hours for Halloween. Trick or treating will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Residents are advised to put their porch lights on between those hours if they wish to offer treats. Parents were warned to take their children only to houses with lights on.
In other business, the board gave its approval to add Brock Stonemetz and Andy Barrett to the roll of Dyke Street Engine Company #2 since both have met all established requirements and have been approved by the Chief Kevin Fleischman.
Before adjourning the board was advised that in the near future, Williams Ave. will be closed to through traffic for from four to five days while the Department of Public Works replaces a sluice pipe. Arnold noted that the canal area on either side of the sluice has been cleared all the way to Main Street.
Last spring residents complained of flooding during heavy rains because the sluice pipe and stream bed were clogged. It is hoped that the project will prevent flooding. It will be the last scheduled project for the year, Arnold said.