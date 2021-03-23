WELLSVILLE — While stimulus checks are showing up in individual bank accounts, the Village of Wellsville will also be receiving funds through the American Rescue Act.
At Monday night’s village board meeting, Mayor Randy Shayler told trustees that the village will be receiving $480,000. The funds will be paid in two lump sums of $240,000 each, with the first expected as early as next month.
“This funding is to recapture expenses we incurred as a result of COVID-19," Shayler said. "We have a concern that it may impact funding we receive from other sources, but we won’t know that until the state budget comes out.”
He noted the funding is paid based on population and location. Villages receive $110 per person while cities are paid “10 times that amount per person.”
Shayler maintained, “We’re not spending it until we get it and know where best to use it. We’re certainly not going to use it to put a down payment on something we’ll have to pay off later."
Speaking of paying, the board paid off on its promise to donate funds from the holiday parking meter collection to the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society. The payoff amounted to $1,234.26.
As Shayler handed the check to TRGHS Treasurer Marsha Sick he said, “I don’t know how we got a penny in the parking meter, but we did.”
Sick thanked the board and offered an invitation to the members to visit the Dike Museum that got a laugh when she said, “Come on down and find out whether your ancestors were horse thieves or millionaires.”
In another matter, Public Works Superintendent Bill Whitfield told the board that the Madison Street Bridge replacement project, which had been scheduled to start this summer, will be put off until 2022.
“Due to timing, bidding on the project has been put off until the fall," Whitfield said. "The good thing is that the project will take place in 2022 and the bridge will still be open this summer.”
Whitfield also warned that the village will be in for some power outages this spring when work gets underway at the Niles Hill substation in April and May.
He said here will be two power outages in the early morning hours — 3 or 4 a.m. — lasting several hours on two Sunday mornings.
The outages are scheduled for the least inconvenience and will be announced through local media as to the exact date when they will take place.
Whitfield also said that, starting April 5-9, part of Main Street will be closed when the public works department finishes up the crosswalk and extension project. A portion of the street will be closed off around the clock and scheduled to reopen on April 9.
He added that, starting April 26, boots will be on the ground upgrading sidewalks from Gabby Hayes Lane to Madison Street.
And Pearl Street between April 12-23 will be subject to alternating traffic patterns while the village works on new drainage. Sometime during the work, a section of the street near the railroad tracks will be completely closed to traffic.
At a special short meeting March 29, board members will receive their first look at village's next budget.
“Take it home, read it, play with it and remember that the village is still under a state of emergency,” Shayler told the board.