WELLSVILLE — A $2.33 million village budget for 2023-24 was approved Monday night, including a tax rate increase of 1.57% for less tax revenue.
In a letter to taxpayers, Mayor Randy Shayler explained, “You know the village board has been committed to lowering the tax rate. We were not able to lower the rate this year. However, we were able to keep the rate below the NYS constitutional tax cap limit."
Shayler said the tax rate proposed for 2023-24 will be set at $18.15 per thousand, which is a 1.57% increase to the rate.
"In terms of actual dollars raised this is about 1.19% increase in tax levy revenue compared to last year," he said. "The tax revenue collected is now over $27,000 less than was collected in the 2016-17 budget year seven years ago.”
In the 2022-23 budget, $2.3 million was collected for the general fund. For the 2023-24 year, $2,328,334 will be collected.
“When you factor in inflation over the past 12 years the village is effectively collecting much less tax revenue in terms of dollars adjusted for inflation than during the 2010-11 fiscal year," Shayler said. "In other words, to keep up with inflation the village should be collecting almost $3.4 million in tax revenue this year, or roughly 48% higher taxes than we are collecting."
The mayor said if the village simply kept pace with estimated inflation the tax rate for 2023-24 would be $26.28 instead of $18.15.
"Each year it has been the village board's goal to lower the tax rate while still providing the same range of services," he said. "Although we were not able to do so this year, we were still able to keep rates low and well below the New York state tax cap. From public safety to street maintenance, every service is essential to village residents, so the board works to create a budget that provides those valued services efficiently."
Shayler said village officials are also pleased to include a demolition budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year to address some blighted properties in the village.
The new budget also includes a $32,000 increase for the police department budget to hire trainees.
Treasurer Melissa Mullen said this increase will help save thousands of dollars on overtime for the department and will help train the next generation of officers.
A public hearing for the 2023-24 village budget was held April 10, as required by state law. No concerns were noted and no adjustments made.
In other action, the board approved two event permits. The first was for the high school graduation due to take place June 23 at 7 p.m. at the high school on State Street. The street will be closed off for the ceremony.
The board also approved an event permit for the Wellsville fire department for a pulled pork dinner drive-thru at the Dyke Street Hose Company on Hanover St. from 3 to 6 p.m. May 21. The dinner helps raise funds for the department’s county convention to be held this July.
There will be a public hearing held prior to the May 8 village board meeting for updating parking in the village.
On Friday there will be an Arbor Day ceremony taking place at 1:30 p.m. on the library lawn where a tree will be planted and a proclamation read.