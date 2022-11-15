Free holiday season parking

Holiday-season parking will be free in downtown Wellsville.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — It may be a few days before Thanksgiving and weeks before Christmas, but the Wellsville Village Board was in a seasonal mood at Monday night’s meeting.

The good news is that change inserted in village parking meters between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day will go to a worthy cause, Allegany County Cancer Services.

Santa Sprint

The Santa Sprint event will return this year in Wellsville.

