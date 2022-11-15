WELLSVILLE — It may be a few days before Thanksgiving and weeks before Christmas, but the Wellsville Village Board was in a seasonal mood at Monday night’s meeting.
The good news is that change inserted in village parking meters between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day will go to a worthy cause, Allegany County Cancer Services.
For the last couple of decades, during the holiday season, the village government suspends the requirement for drivers to pay for parking. It is a way of getting more people to shop downtown. However, while there is a note on the meters indicating parking is free, many parkers still deposit their coins. So, the village board decided a few years ago, that instead of pocketing the extra revenue, it would gift it to a non-profit group or organization.
Last year the board asked for suggestions, and three organizations were suggested. Rather than divvy up the funds into a three-way split, the board decided to give the 2021 funds to two organizations and the 2022 funds to the ACCS.
The ACCS organization was founded in 2006 by breast cancer survivor Lori Ballengee. Its mission was and is to provide funding to Allegany County people traveling for cancer treatment. It raises funds in a variety of ways and uses those funds to purchase gas cards which they give to cancer victims who apply. In the beginning the non-profit organization provided $200 gas gift cards; however, today, $500 gas cards are given.
Adhering to Ballengee’s conviction, that the cost of getting to treatment should be the least worry of patients who must travel out of county for cancer treatment, since 2007 Allegany County Cancer Services has assisted more than 753 county residents diagnosed with cancer. More than $340,000 has been dispersed. Funding is acquired through fundraisers such as basket auctions, golf tournaments, raffles, and 350 Clubs.
Even though it is not required, when parking downtown this holiday season, get into the spirit by dropping a few coins into the meter to help your friends and neighbors who are dealing with cancer.
In other matters, leaf pickup, snow flurries, Santa sprinting, fireworks and a bad traffic signal were just a few of the topics covered in Monday night’s village board meeting.
Flurries throughout the day Monday prompted Public Works Director Dean Arnold to tell the mayor and trustees, “Our three plow trucks are set up and ready to go.”
Before that he said the crews are completing the final leaf pick up and that they have already picked up leaves three times. Following the meeting at which he had nothing more to add, Arnold said that residents should be aware that there is no overnight parking on streets from Nov. 1 to May 1. He also clarified that when plowing out driveways, snow should not be pushed across the street. That is a state regulation, he noted.
The board also approved the Chamber of Commerce’s request for a special all-inclusive event permit covering its upcoming events for its Hometown Holidays. The event covers the period from Thanksgiving to Christmas. Starting the Saturday after Thanksgiving with a parade that will shut down Main Street, fireworks display and including a Santa Sprint race on Dec. 10, which will also require the street to be closed.
The mayor asked Police Chief Tim O’Grady if he had been made aware of the events. He said yes.
Trustee Mike Roeske asked his fellow board members if they were aware that there is a problem with the arterial traffic signal at Madison Street.
“People are running the light after it fails to signal several times in a row,” he said.
One trustee commented that if he is third in a row of vehicles waiting for the light to change, he will get out of his car and trip the pedestrian button to change the signal.
“Trouble is by the time you get out of your car the light has changed,” Trustee Monroe said.
Roeske asked Arnold if it had been reported to the state? He answered, “Several times.”
At Roeske’s request, Arnold will be putting another call into the state DOT to get the traffic light fixed.
The board also approved a resolution concerning the senior tax exemption.
The board was asked to consider changing the income requirement for the county tax exemption for persons over 65 years of age with limited incomes. It is currently based on a sliding scale with a maximum of $16,000 income. A motion was requested to change or not change the requirement.
The board members at the meeting voted unanimously to not change the income requirement.
Before adjourning, the board set the date for its annual reorganizational meeting to Dec. 12, prior to the regular board meeting. The date of its second meeting in December was also changed from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27.